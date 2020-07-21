Software veteran Amanda Buckley joins as Chief Operating Officer

Teckro celebrates its fifth anniversary as the company expands its executive team to support growing demand due to COVID-19.

The revolutionary Teckro digital engagement platform supports a number of high profile COVID-19 clinical trials for major pharmaceutical companies. Teckro is now looking to expand its global profile and take the company to the next level of growth.

"Five years is an important milestone that illustrates the staying power of our vision," says CEO Gary Hughes. "I am proud of our team and their dedication to making Teckro technology synonymous with clinical trials. As we look forward, it is important that we bring in the right people who can help accelerate our growth. This is why I am delighted to announce Amanda Buckley as the newest member of our executive team."

Amanda brings more than 25 years of software experience, including as general manager of Veeva Systems in Europe where she was responsible for all field operations and strategy in the region. In her role as Teckro COO, Amanda will work with Gary and the senior leadership team to scale world-class operations.

Amanda says: "I'm delighted to be part of the Teckro team at such an interesting time for clinical trials. As the industry responds to the wake-up call delivered by the pandemic, it is a great opportunity for solutions like Teckro to improve efficiency and reduce friction in clinical trials."

Also today, new industry research finds that investigative site staff most often rely on paper and desktop computers to reference protocol instructions. The research, conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) in collaboration with Teckro, gathered responses from 228 investigative site staff on how and when they interact with the clinical trial protocol. The findings are published in a new report: Tufts CSDD Teckro 2020 Study on Investigative Site Protocol Administration Referencing Practices. Read the press release for more details.

About Teckro

Teckro clinical trial software connects all study stakeholders with a digital engagement platform. Global pharmaceuticals and emerging biotechnology companies alike rely on Teckro for all trial phases and therapeutic areas. Teckro is used at more than 14,000 active research sites around the world. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Teckro has locations across Europe and the United States and employs more than 120 staff.

