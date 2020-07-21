

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced Tuesday that Mike Santomassimo will join the company in fall 2020 as Chief Financial Officer. Santomassimo will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company's Operating Committee.



Santomassimo will succeed John Shrewsberry, who has announced plans to retire following a successful 22-year career with Wells Fargo, including the last six years as the company's CFO. Shrewsberry will continue in his role as CFO until Santomassimo joins the company and will assist with the transition thereafter.



Santomassimo, with more than 20 years of leadership experience in banking and finance, joins Wells Fargo from BNY Mellon, where he was CFO since 2018. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he spent 11 years at JPMorgan Chase in a number of key finance leadership roles, including CFO for Banking.



He also served as CFO of JPMorgan's Securities Services & U.S. Private Banking businesses. He began his career at Smith Barney.



