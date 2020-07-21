Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation is Well-Positioned With Technology Solutions and Products for In-Classroom or Remote Online Learning

TeacherView Powered by G2 Software Enables Remote Learning

Initial Cov-Shield Orders Have Shipped

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it is well-prepared and positioned for the upcoming school year, whether children return to school full-time, learn from home or have some sort of mix of in-school and online learning.

"TeacherView", powered by its G2 Software, enables remote at-home, local at-school or hybrid classrooms.

Additionally, Galaxy has already shipped its first orders for Cov-Shield, a clear plexi-glass barrier for personalized workspace for the U.S. education and business markets.

Highlights of "TeacherView" Powered by G2 Software:

Remote at home, local at school or hybrid classrooms

Share teacher or student screens and video camera

Distribute content and share websites

Use multi-user whiteboard for collaborative learning

Respond silently to electronic "hand raises"

View thumbnails of students' screens in real-time

Work alongside or remotely take control of screens

Keep students on-task and apply device usage policies

Lock screens to maximize attention and minimize distractions

Limit access by blacklisting and whitelisting websites and apps

Conduct surveys and quizzes

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are seeing an increase in demand for a variety of our solutions for customers no matter whether children return to school or learn from home. While our Cov-Shield protective personal workspace barrier is ideal for a safe in-class environment, our distant learning software is perfect for school districts that delay openings or postpone in-school learning."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

