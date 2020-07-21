

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot (HD) announced the company is accelerating its investments in resets of its outdoor power categories. The enhanced assortment will include the company's top brands of cordless outdoor power - Ryobi, Makita, DeWalt, and Milwaukee - as well as the brands of gas-powered products - Toro, Echo, John Deere, Cub Cadet, Honda, and Troy-Bilt. Also, the company has made the decision to discontinue the Ego line of outdoor power equipment. The Home Depot expects to complete the resets in all remaining stores through spring of 2021.



Ted Decker, executive vice president, Merchandising, said: 'Similar to prior resets in our power tool business, outdoor power equipment is being reset and positioned by brand, and we will complete this rollout to approximately 1,300 U.S. stores by year's end.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOME DEPOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de