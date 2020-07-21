Aegis Capital Corp. announces Stephen Todd Walker as a Managing Director, Institutional & Corporate Investment Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Stephen Todd Walker located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Institutional & Corporate Investment Group. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Todd worked at the Royal Bank of Canada

Mr. Walker has more than 25 years of experience, specializing in wealth management services and currently manages in excess of $215 million in client assets. He works with high net worth individuals, families, institutions and corporations to grow, manage, protect, and transfer their wealth through tailored advice. Mr. Walker began his career in the financial industry with Alex Brown & Sons Inc., then went on to gain his experience working at brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Oppenheimer & Co. where he held leadership roles. Mr. Walker was most recently a Senior Vice President at RBC. His expertise spans fixed income, alternatives products, restricted stock, retirement income planning and corporate cash accounts. Among some of his accomplishments are he authored two recognized finance books, Riding the Wave with Hedge Funds, Commodities and Venture Capital and Understanding Alternative Investments, he was named a member of the Chairman's Group at Morgan Stanley, was one of the youngest Directors in Alex Brown's history and has made several contributions to television, radio and financial publications.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are excited to welcome Todd to the firm. With significant industry knowledge and a commitment to provide a high level of personalized service to clients, he is a great fit with our firm's culture and will be a valuable addition to our team."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Todd takes a holistic approach to helping clients by looking at all aspects of their financial lives. His addition speaks to the value of Aegis' boutique and client-focused managed platform. We look forward to providing him with the resources he needs to exceed client expectations."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years and maintains a conflict free service platform catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to bring quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA & SIPC

