Plastic Solar Cell Market to Generate $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 88.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand for plastic solar cells in the electronics industry and increase in government initiatives and support for renewable source of energy have boosted the growth of the global plastic solar cell market

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Plastic Solar Cell Market by Type (PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction), Dye-Sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells), Application (Disposable Solar Panel, Hydrogen Powered Car, Wireless Devices, and Others) End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Power & Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global plastic solar cell industry was pegged at $2.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $386.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 88.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for plastic solar cells in the electronics industry, surge in demand for energy in remote areas, and increase in government initiatives and support for renewable source of energy have boosted the growth of the global plastic solar cell market. However, conversion efficiency of PV system technology hampers the market growth. On the contrary, R&D in solar cells technologies and advent of new technologies in manufacturing process of plastic solar cells are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (230 pages with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6457

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to continuous lockdown in several countries and depressed demand for solar cells, small and medium companies in the market are unable to absorb the losses and are likely to go bankrupt.

As the majority of raw material is imported from China , the uncertain political situation would be challenging for the market players.

The dye-sensitized nanocrystalline solar cells segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2026

By type, the dye-sensitized nanocrystalline solar cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 92.4% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for LED applications, voltages, temperature sensors, circuit rectifiers and varactors for voltage-controlled oscillators. However, PN junction structure (P-N heterojunction) segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global plastic solar cell market, due to need for shifting to renewable energy because of rapid consumption and depletion of fossil fuels.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plastic Solar Cell Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6457?reqfor=covid

The disposable solar panel segment dominated the market

By application, the disposable solar panel segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global plastic solar cell market. This is owing to increase in demand for rooftop installation of solar panels because of growth in urbanization coupled with macroeconomic factors such as government incentives and tariffs and cheap alternative source of power. However, the hydrogen-powered car segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 97.7% during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for automation in vehicles, high competition in the automotive industry, surge in demand for electric cars to control pollution, and increase in trend of driverless cars.

LAMEA, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to witness highest CAGR by 2026

By region, the market across LAMEA would manifest highest CAGR of 90.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in urbanization and population explosion and low cost of the product, especially in countries such as China and India. However, the global plastic solar cell market across Europe contributed the highest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in demand for distributed systems in the European market.

Major market players

Abengoa Solar S.A.

Applied Materials.

Acciona Energia S.A.

eSolar Inc.

Bright Source Energy Inc.

Konarka Technologies.

Gintech Energy Corp.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Sunpower Corporation

Tata Power Solar

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6457

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market Size is Projected to Reach $202.5 Million By 2027

High-Speed Camera Market is Projected to Reach $694.8 Million By 2025

Acoustic Camera Market is Projected to Reach $274.57 Million By 2026, Registering A CAGR Of 11.3% From 2020 to 2026

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Size is Projected To Reach $1,109 Million By 2025

Cable Management Market Size is Projected to Reach $35.02 Billion By 2027

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Solar Powered ATM Market by Location and by Transaction Type -Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Electric Cable Marker Market by Product Type and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter