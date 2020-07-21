The extraordinary measure of not publishing the results of successful project bids - brought in during the Covid-19 crisis - is set to be lifted from September, when the projects allocated in procurement rounds over the last five months will be made public.From pv magazine Germany. German federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur has announced standard solar project tendering procedures will return from September 1, following suspension of some processes during the Covid-19 pandemic. From September, the organization will resume publication of the results of tender rounds on its website with ...

