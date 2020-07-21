adMarketplace Adds Executives Mary Young and Todd Adest to Support Growth in Search Supply and Advertiser Demand

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020, the consumer search technology company, announced the appointment of Mary Young as Vice President of Business Development and Todd Adest as Vice President of Advertiser Sales.



Young, who is running adMarketplace's search publisher growth strategy, brings more than 15 years of business development experience working with brands across the globe. She most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances at IAC, where she was responsible for building nine-figure supply and demand partnerships.

"I am grateful to work with such a talented and devoted team that continues to innovate and enhance their market solutions for publishers - it is what has enabled adMarketplace to not only survive, but thrive during difficult times," said Young.

Adest is leading adMarketplace's advertiser demand business, building on 20 years of advertising brand partnership experience. Previously, Adest was SVP of Sales at NinthDecimal, a mobile location activation and attribution platform. Throughout his career at Microsoft, Neustar, and Innovid, Adest has worked with the biggest brands and agencies in the world to help solve some of their most complex challenges.

"With the decisive and fundamental shifts in consumer behavior currently taking place globally, I'm excited to join the adMarketplace team in providing brands with performance-based solutions and results that matter most," said Adest.

Jamie Hill, adMarketplace Chief Executive Officer said, "Mary and Todd both bring a wealth of industry expertise that matches the progression of our supply and demand strategies. Their innovation and proven leadership will advance our mission to add value to every search."

Adam J. Epstein, adMarketplace President and Chief Operating Officer added, "We are excited about the excellent leadership that Mary and Todd bring to our advertiser and publisher teams as we grow our partnerships on both sides of the marketplace."

Young and Adest will be based in adMarketplace's New York City office.

