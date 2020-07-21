Technavio has been monitoring the electronic cash register market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.9 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005578/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Olivetti SpA, SHARP CORPORATION, and Toshiba Tec Corporation. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The adoption of ECRs by SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Electronic Cash Register Market is segmented as below:

Type Standard ECRs Checkout/POS System Self-service POS

End-user Retail Hospitality

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30965

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electronic cash register market report covers the following areas:

Electronic Cash Register Market size

Electronic Cash Register Market trends

Electronic Cash Register Market industry analysis

This study identifies the shift toward cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic cash register market growth during the next few years.

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electronic cash register market, including some of the vendors such as CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Olivetti SpA, SHARP CORPORATION, and Toshiba Tec Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electronic cash register market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic cash register market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic cash register market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic cash register market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic cash register market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Standard ECRs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Checkout/POS system Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Self-service POS Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hospitality Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Shift toward cloud-based solutions

Use of big data

Growth of self-checkout market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Olivetti SpA

SHARP CORPORATION

Toshiba Tec Corporation

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005578/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/