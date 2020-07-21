Tile and Upright Announce Long-term Partnership to Help Users Find Their Best Posture

Upright's Best Selling Product to Be Findable With Tile

SAN MATEO, California, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tile and Upright announced plans to make Upright's posture correcting wearable technology findable. The partnership will kick off fall 2020 with Upright's best selling product, the UPRIGHT GO 2. All current and future UPRIGHT GO 2 users will be able to activate Tile through a simple app update.

"Wearables have become crucial to our day-to-day, especially those companies in the health and wellness market," said Jeff Houlé, Chief Business Officer at Tile. "We're working to help consumers keep track of all of the important items we rely on to not only get through our day, but to truly thrive."

Upright continues to establish itself as the leader in the posture and back-health category. With the new work-from-home reality and increased screen time, the demand for Upright's solutions has surged by double digits since April.

"Our users have long expressed their concern of keeping track of their trainers, and so now more than ever, we are very excited to partner with Tile to address this worry," said Ori Fruhauf, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Upright.

Upright joins Tile's growing roster of partners including Skullcandy, HP, Herschel and Nomad among others. Today virtually any product with Bluetooth capabilities can be Tile-enabled with a simple over-the-air update. Learn more at thetileapp.com/partners .

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast finding network that spans 195 countries, Tile helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

About Upright

The creator of the only posture trainers that provides posture progress, stats and trends in real-time, Upright has established itself as the undisputed leader in the back-health category, helping over 500,000 customers achieve improved back-healthy and healthy posture habits. For more information, visit uprightpose.com

