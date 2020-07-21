CloudOak Launches a New Version of Plan4Continuity With New Pricing to Boost Revenue for Channel Partners and MSPs

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / CloudOak is excited to introduce the latest innovative features added to Plan4Continuity, its flagship SaaS solution.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for business owners to reconsider and scrutinize their business continuity strategy. With CloudOak's Plan4Continuity solution, SMBs and SMEs for the first time have access to an enterprise-grade solution to quickly update or develop business continuity plans and create forward-thinking plans to address future unknowns.

Plan4Continuity includes some great new pricing and features to boost revenue growth and sales.

CloudOak has recently added some new and innovative features to Plan4Continuity aimed specifically at streamlining the creation and automation of business continuity plans that can help both CloudOak partners and their client base boost revenue growth and sales.

"Our aim with these updates and features is to serve both current and future IT requirements and offer solutions that are flawlessly coordinated, offer a vast range of services, and make life easier for IT professionals", says Jeff Collier, CEO and founder of CloudOak.

New Pricing and New Plans

CloudOak partners (such as Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value Add Resellers (VARs) and Technology Service Providers (TSPs) targeting the SMB/SME market) who sign up for Plan4Continuity now receive 50 plans that can be used internally or for demonstration purposes. Additional plans can be purchased in sets of 50. End-clients who sign-up for Plan4Continuity via a CloudOak channel partner can register a single location and will receive access to unlimited plans. Additional locations can be added at a minimal monthly cost.

CloudOak partners can now take advantage of the latest business continuity and automation plans that will automate any company's business processes. Two new such plans, developed specifically for the current global disruptive event, are:

COVID-19: Back to Work Employee Compliance - can be used to inform staff, contractors or visitors to your premises what they need to do in order to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus. It can be used to communicate the appropriate processes to reduce common touchpoints, perform daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms, and report on potential COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19: Workplace Readiness and Re-Opening - facilitates an understanding of the relevant measures and processes necessary for a safe return to the office including the measures employers may wish to put in place when re-opening their workplaces including sanitizing the office space; adapting policies where necessary; ensuring appropriate safety practices at your premise, and communicating public health advice from Government and so ensure that organizations stay up to date.

New Plan4Continuity Features

Broadcasting and Roll-call is now available via SMS and email with the ability to keep track of different people's actions and recording them in real-time. Reminders and alerts can be scheduled and broadcasted to key personnel, keeping record of when and where subtasks have been completed. At any given time, a live report can be generated, exported, and shared as a pdf document with key stakeholders and decision-makers.

Improved UI: A quick getting started guide has been added to the Plan4Continuity interface to improve and simplify the process of creating your own custom plans.

Multilingual: The Plan4Continuity interface has been completely translated into German and French and plans can furthermore be translated into these 6 different languages: English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, and Dutch.

Email address no longer compulsory: You can now create users without email addresses. This allows for workers who do not necessarily have email addresses or access to email to still receive alerts to their phones only.

API integration: One can now activate a Plan4Continuity plan remotely via other applications. With this ability, clients and partners can invoke any plan from our platform from any PSA/RMM or any monitoring system as every plan can generate a unique API at the push of a button.

Positive feedback from our partner base

We are delighted to share some positive feedback we have received from a selection of our partners:

Cyber Advisors: "As a technical consultancy that serves as the trusted IT provider for our clients, Cyber Advisors hunts for solutions that fit the business and technology needs of our clients and fill gaps in the market. Needless to say, it has been an interesting last few months and a common theme we are seeing with our clients is the Covid-19 pandemic has made business owners scrutinize business continuity. Some were caught without any pandemic plan, others had the plan, but it was outdated. The select few with plans in place are now on the recovery quicker than most other businesses. It was clear our clients needed a tool to quickly update or develop business continuity plans and create forward-thinking plans to address future unknowns." "With this need and opportunity to better serve our clients, the Cyber Advisors strategic business leaders and engineers vetted out Plan4Continuity to help our clients streamline their business continuity planning. Not only does this gain efficiency for our clients, the MSP model also serves as a recurring source of monthly revenue." - Dan Sanderson, VP of Strategy at Cyber Advisors

Mid-Range Computer Group Inc:

"Mid-Range has chosen Plan 4 Continuity (P4C) because compared to all types of previous disaster recovery, business recovery or other situational (pandemic, active shooter) plans we have come across in 30+ years in business P4C has 6 major features:

It is simple

It is flexible

It is easy to use and update

It is cloud based

It is very reasonable priced

It fills a market need for tens of thousands of customers

We see many different uses for P4C beyond what firms have traditionally thought of using it for and we plan to sell it into various industry niches."

- Daniel T. Duffy - President & Co-Founder at Mid-Range Computer Group Inc.

MOUNT10 Swizz Data Defence (Switzerland):

"We spent several weeks investigating other alternatives to Plan4Continuity and came to only one conclusion: This product is the most advanced. We have therefore decided to partner with CloudOak and look forward to offering Plan4Continuity to our client base.

At MOUNT10 we first take a thorough look at the market before venturing into new partnerships and we are fully confident about this new partnership -our motto: if we do it, we do it right :)"

- Patrick Stutz Product Manager at MOUNT10 Swiss Data Defence

CloudOak's goal is to continuously improve and expand its arsenal of enterprise-grade cloud solutions to help channel partners build a better future for their businesses while staying laser-focused on bringing innovative technology to the CSP/MSP reseller world.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and about CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudooakchannel.com.

