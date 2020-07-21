Solar Energy Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 223.3 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar energy is harnessed by using various technologies such as photovoltaics (PV), which directly convert light to electricity; concentrating solar power (CSP), which uses heat from the sun (thermal energy) to drive utility-scale, electric turbines; and solar heating and cooling (SHC) systems

The global solar energy market size was valued at USD 52.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 223.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026

The global Solar energy market is expected to witness rapid growth due to declining costs of solar energy equipment, coupled with increased competitiveness of battery storage.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SOLAR ENERGY MARKET SIZE

Factors such as clear federal policies such as solar investment tax credit, rapidly dropping prices, and rising demand for renewable energy in both the private and public sectors is expected to drive the solar energy market size. Furthermore, due to the boom in rooftop installations, the demand for solar cells has gained significant momentum.

The need for parabolic troughs and solar power towers for generating electricity is expected to fuel demand for solar energy market size.

In the last decade, the cost of installing solar has plummeted by more than 70%, allowing the industry to grow into new markets and deploy thousands of systems nationwide. This reduction in cost is expected to increase the solar energy market size.

Increasing environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions followed by increasing energy consumption are driving industries towards more efficient and cost-effective energy supplies. Such factors would likely push the development of the solar energy market size during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected the solar energy market size. While utility-scale solar has not been as heavily impacted, growth projections are now lower than expected, and the virus has created significant uncertainty for projects under development.

With the production of photovoltaic-based power distribution systems, the competition among manufacturers has greatly increased.

SOLAR ENERGY MARKET SHARE

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China and Japan have significantly increased solar energy development due to government tariffs and mergers & acquisitions by local manufacturers. Furthermore, the rising population, coupled with increasing non-conventional energy prices, is likely to drive the size of solar energy in the Asia Pacific region.

Emerging economies such as China and Japan have significantly increased solar energy development due to government tariffs and mergers & acquisitions by local manufacturers. Furthermore, the rising population, coupled with increasing non-conventional energy prices, is likely to drive the size of solar energy in the Asia Pacific region. North America holds the largest solar energy market share. This dominance of North America is due to the presence of well-developed infrastructure in the region.

Europe has concentrated primarily on optimizing solar capacity.

The Middle East and Africa have also gained momentum due to expanded solar energy applications for power generation, agriculture, and architecture.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA.

SOLAR ENERGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial.

By End-Use

Electricity Generation

Lighting

Heating

Charging.

Key Companies

Photovoltaic Systems

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Parabolic Trough

Solar Power Tower

Fresnel Reflectors

Dish Stirling

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others.

