Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Result of AGM 21-Jul-2020 / 16:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 July 2020 Veni Vidi Vici Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Result of AGM VVV (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is please to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN at 12:00 p.m., all resolutions were duly passed. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. ENQUIRIES: Company: Donald Strang: +44 (0) 207 440 0640 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser Guy Miller/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 77135 EQS News ID: 1098843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2020 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)