Martinš Purinš leaves his position as JSC Olainfarm Management Board member

On July 21, the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm received a letter of resignation from the current member of the Management Board Martinš Purinš, he will continue to be in the position of the member of the Management Board until the 1st of August. Martinš Purinš has been a member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm since April 4, 2019.



"Today I would like to thank a member of the Management board Martinš Purinš for the important work that has done during his time on the Board of JSC Olainfarm, I thank him for his contribution to the company's development, expertise in implementing smart technology solutions and for his efforts and energy in change management processes. On behalf of the entire council, I wish him success in future professional challenges," emphasizes Gundars Berzinš, Chairperson of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm.

The Chairperson of the Management Board Jeroen Weites and the Members of the Management Board Milana Belevica, Raimonds Terentjevs, Elena Bušberga, Signe Baldere-Sildedze and Zane Kotane continue to work at the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.