Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005774/en/

Reasons for Increased Demand of Specialty Chemicals in Emerging Markets (Graphic: Business Wire)

The specialty chemicals industry is growing exponentially and will continue to grow at this pace. The reason for this growth is a rise in innovation, new end-use applications, growing environmental concerns, and other such factors. Specialty chemicals is a niche segment of the global chemicals industry. The specialty chemicals industry has widespread application in a range of major industries, such as textile, printing, and electronics. North America is one of the largest markets in the specialty chemicals industry across the world. However, with the rise in demand for niche chemical products in emerging markets, major chemical companies are shifting their manufacturing base to locations like Asia. In this article, Infiniti's research experts unveil the factors driving the growth of the specialty chemicals industry in emerging markets.

Request a free proposal to know how Infiniti is supporting top specialty chemicals companies identify the best emerging markets and develop strategies to dominate them.

"The emerging markets look promising for the specialty chemicals industry as future growth is projected from developing countries such as China, India, Korea, and Brazil. As more and more chemical companies are gradually shifting their production bases to low-cost locations, the demand for specialty chemicals is projected to rise with the growth in competition," says a chemical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Specialty chemicals enhance performance, provide specific functionality to end products and offer innovation and customer service combined. Infiniti's research experts have unveiled the following reasons for the increase in demand in emerging markets:

Emerging markets offer new growth opportunities to grow and customize product offering

The demand for cost-efficient chemical systems has increased with the demand for improved crop quality in developing countries

Emerging markets have low labor costs, efficient manufacturing capabilities, and supportive government policies

Want a more detailed understanding of the reasons for the increase in demand for the specialty chemicals industry in emerging markets? Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with specialty chemicals clients to offer solutions that address their unique business challenges and related growth opportunities. Get in touch with an industry expert for more insights on the demand for specialty chemicals in emerging markets across the world.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005774/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us