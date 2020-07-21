Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN obtains an attractive spectrum package in the Dutch 5G auction 21-Jul-2020 / 17:50 CET/CEST KPN has obtained an attractive combination of frequency licenses in the Dutch 5G auction for EUR 416 million. These licenses, with in total 75MHz of spectrum for a period of 20 years, will enable KPN to further increase mobile data speeds and offer new 5G services across the Netherlands. Joost Farwerck, CEO KPN: "We are satisfied with the outcome of the auction. We obtained an attractive combination of frequency licenses for a 20-year term at a reasonable price, considering the minimum price set by the government. The new licenses allow us to further improve the quality of our mobile services and we are excited to soon launch 5G-services for our customers." KPN acquired 20MHz of spectrum in the 700MHz band to offer high quality 5G services with excellent coverage across the Netherlands. We also acquired 15MHz in the 1400MHz band and 40MHz in the 2100MHz band to immediately increase mobile data speeds for our current 4G customers and for future 5G services. The total price of EUR 416 million consists of the prices per license in each frequency band as shown below and an additional EUR 0.1 million in order to obtain the best available combination of frequencies in these spectrum bands in the allocation bidding round. 700MHz 1400MHz 2100MHz Total Available spectrum in 60MHz 40MHz 120MHz 220MHz the auction (6) (8) (12) (number of licenses) Spectrum acquired by 20MHz 15MHz 40MHz 75MHz KPN (2) (3) (4) (number of licenses) Consideration for KPN EUR 158m EUR 95m EUR 163m EUR 416m For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1098841 21-Jul-2020

