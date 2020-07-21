

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. While the Dow is holding on to a strong gain, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has pulled back into negative territory following yesterday's spike.



The Nasdaq has seen further downside in recent trading and is currently down 64.34 points or 0.6 percent at 10,702.75. Meanwhile, the Dow is up 311.47 points or 1.2 percent at 26,992.34 and the S&P 500 is up 15.36 points or 0.5 percent at 3,267.20.



The advance by the Dow is partly due to a strong gain by Coca-Cola (KO), with the beverage giant jumping by 2 percent after reporting better than expected second quarter results.



Shares of IBM (IBM) have also moved to the upside after the tech giant reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



On the other hand, the pullback by the Nasdaq may partly reflect profit taking after the index reached a new record intraday high in early trading.



Online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) is posting a notable loss after helping to lead the Nasdaq higher in the previous session.



Traders are also digesting news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



After four days of talks in Brussels, EU leaders agreed to the package worth 750 billion euros. Accordingly, the bloc will jointly issue debt that will be provided to member nations hit hardest by Covid-19.



Out of the 750 billion euro recovery plan, 390 billion euros will be in the form of grants and 360 billion euros of low interest rate loans. Now the deal needs to be approved by the parliaments of the 27 member states.



Energy stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, benefitting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil. Crude for August delivery is spiking $1.25 to $42.06 a barrel.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has skyrocketed by 8.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 6.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 5 percent.



Significant strength has also emerged among banking stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent jump by the KBW Bank Index.



Tobacco, airline and gold stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while considerable weakness is visible among biotechnology and software stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 2.3 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher after ending the previous session little changed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 0.599 percent.



