UPDATE: Real American Capital Corp. Announces New Subsidiaries

Update to website links

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK:RLAB), an organic, brand-management holding company, announces the acquisition of four new subsidiary companies:

The Healthy Living Soil Company, headed by US Marine veteran, Dean Konstantine, whose leading product is "Resurgent®", a concentrated, all-purpose, organic plant food full of micro-algae nutrients and growth hormones formulated to invigorate and "resurge" the soil.

Grow Canna USA, LLC, headed by fellow US Marine Veteran, Ted Frowd, and 38 year old Joshua Heller, founder of one of the largest cannabis cloning nurseries in Southern California who also serves as head of investor relations for the parent company; Grow Canna's brands, Clima-Clone and Clima-Bloom are for cultivation of hemp and legal cannabis.

Supra Algae USA, Inc., is led by its founder, and early pioneer in sustainable farming, Jon R. Dougal who also directs RLAB's consumer education division, along with 34 year old Mitch McKnight, a bio-chemical engineer graduate of the Univ. of California at Riverside.

Clima-Glow Lighting Company whose main product is a patent-pending, state-of-the-art, fully automated, lighting system for indoor horticulture use, engineered to save water, energy and labor costs while providing real-time 24-7 monitoring of plants, vegetables and other crops, at a reported electricity savings of nearly 70%.

"Together, all our brands share the goal of serving America's gardeners, home-growers, cultivators and farmers while working to meet their demand for more environmentally-responsible goods and services," said Konstantine, CEO of the parent company, who also invented the company's energy-efficient lighting system.

"Our Resurgent® product, in particular, is not just for improving the growing conditions for all varieties of gardens and plants, but also for pharmaceuticals and medicines made here in America. With the country facing challenges from Covid-19, there is a surge in homeowners now growing fruits and vegetables reminiscent of the Victory Gardens of decades ago."

Konstantine said Resurgent® will be targeted to these US households "fully one-quarter of whom are growing their own vegetables at home, according to People Magazine, May 21, 2020 issue." The product is available for sale at the www.ResurgentStore.com and via www.Amazon.com.

About Real American Capital Corp. (RLAB)

RLAB, a Delaware corporation, is listed as a Limited Information company, with its corporate profile available and its Transfer Agent verified via the OTC Markets Group: www.otcmarkets.com

RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for include Resurgent®, Clima-Clone, Clima-Bloom, Clima-Soil, Clima-Glow, Clima-Gleam, Healthy Living Soil, Earthly Goods; and "Born & Bred in the USA" owned by RLAB since 2011.

The company also owns the tag line: Nature Treating Nature; and the domains: HealthyLivingSoil.com, and GrowBestPlants.com.

For more info: Contact, Joshua Heller, Investor Relations: www.RLABCO.com.

-----------------------------------------

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Real American Capital Corp. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.

CONTACT:

Joshua Heller

Investor Relations

Josh@RLABCO.com or Julian@RLABCO.com

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598319/UPDATE-Real-American-Capital-Corp-Announces-New-Subsidiaries