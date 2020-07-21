Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.07.2020

21.07.2020 | 19:42
SEIF S.p.A: SEIF: Lorenza Furgiuele appointed as new independent director

PRESS RELEASE

SEIF: Lorenza Furgiuele appointed as new independent director

Rome, 21 July 2020 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, listed on AIM Italia and in Paris on Euronext Growth, following the press release published on 11 May 2020, informs that, today, the Board of Directors of the Company co-opted Prof. Lorenza Furgiuele as new independent director to replace Prof. Lucia Calvosa.

Prof. Furgiuele is a confirmed university researcher at the Law Department of the University of Roma Tor Vergata and is qualified as a second level university professor in the field of commercial law.

Based on the communications provided to the Company, as of today's date, Prof. Furgiuele does not directly and/or indirectly hold any shares in the Company.

The Board of Directors, again on today's date, has positively assessed the existence of Prof. Furgiuele's requirements of professionalism, integrity and independence provided for by the By-laws.

In the light of the above, the Board of Directors is now composed as follows: Cinzia Monteverdi (Chairman), Luca D'Aprile, Lorenza Furgiuele, Antonio Padellaro, Layla Pavone.

"The choice of Lorenza Furgiuele - commented SEIF's CEO Cinzia Monteverdi - is due to the desire to opt for a solution of continuity with respect to the merit and expertise of the independent director Lucia Calvosa".

The curriculum vitae of Prof. Furgiuele is available to the public on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations section.

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information

Press Office
Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff
Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano
Tel: 02.70006237
Fax: 02.89694809
www.closetomedia.it
Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni
luca.manzato@closetomedia.it,
sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,
giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it

Nomad
Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com
SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64384-seif_cos_eng_21072020.pdf

