

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by news about the European Union leaders finally agreeing on a euro recovery fund, and on continued optimism about potential coronavirus vaccines.



Most of the markets in the region gave up significant portion of their intraday gains as investors made cautious moves at higher levels due to worries about rising coronavirus cases across the world, and on geopolitical tensions.



The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.32%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.13%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.96% and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.22%, while Switzerland's SMI ended in negative territory with a loss of 0.26%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain ended higher, while Czech Republic, Greece, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.



Rolls-Royce Holdings rallied nearly 6.5%. TUI and BP gained 5.7% and 5%, respectively. Compass Group, Whitbread, Royal Dutch Shell, Informa, Sage Group, Melrose, IAG, Intercontinental and JD Sports Fashion moved up 2.5 to 3.2%. Standard Chartered, Standard Life and HSBC Holdings also rose sharply.



Persimmon, AstraZeneca, EasyJet, Fresnillo, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Barratt Developments lost 2.3 to 3.2%.



In the German market, Wirecard shares soared nearly 20%. Continental, BMW, Fresenius, Thyssenkrupp, Adidas, SAP, RWE, Covestro and Daimler gained 1.5 to 3.2%. Deutsche Bank shares tumbled more than 4%.



In France, Accor and Airbus both ended stronger by more than 3.5%. Michelin, Saint Gobain, Pernod Ricard, Total, Peugeot, Veolia and BNP Paribas gained 1.4 to 2.4%.



EU leaders agreed on a EUR 1.8 trillion package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



After four days of marathon talks in Brussels, EU leaders conceded the package worth EUR 750 billion. Accordingly, the bloc will issue debt jointly which would be provided to member nations hit hardest by the Covid-19.



Out of the EUR 750 billion recovery plan, EUR 390 billion will be in the form of grants and EUR 360 billion of low interest rate loans. Now the deal needs to be approved by the parliament of 27 member states.



According to the original plan, EUR 500 billion was allocated for grants and EUR 250 billion in loans. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that it was a 'historic day for Europe.'



In other economic news, the UK budget deficit increased sharply in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks increased GBP 28.3 billion to GBP 35.5 billion, which was the third highest deficit in any month on records. Borrowing for May was revised down by GBP 9.8 billion to GBP 45.5 billion.



At the end of June, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks increased by GBP 195.5 billion from last year to GBP1,983.8 billion.



Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed exports fell by a real 12.5% in the second quarter, compared to a 2% decrease in the first quarter. Imports decreased 12.1% in the second quarter, following a 4% decline in the previous quarter. In nominal terms, exports fell 11.5% quarterly and imports declined 16% in the second quarter.



In June, exports rose 7.9% monthly, after a 0.1% fall in May. Imports increased 5.5% month-on-month in June, following a 13.9% rise in the prior month.



The trade balance registered a record surplus of CHF 9.595 billion in the second quarter versus CHF 8.440 billion in the previous quarter. In the second quarter 2019, the trade surplus was CHF 6.152 billion.



Positive results from trials of experimental COVID-19 vaccines by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Pfizer and BioNTech continued to aid sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de