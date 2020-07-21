SPAN Enterprises: It's time to e-file Form 2290 for 2020-2021 to stay HVUT compliant

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / The deadline for 2020-21 Form 2290 Schedule 1 renewal is August 31, 2020, for most truckers. In order to avoid penalties, late fees, and suspensions, truckers need to file before the deadline and get a stamped 2290 Schedule 1 for the cab of their truck.

The Form 2290 is an annual tax form used to calculate and pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT). HVUT compliance is required for all commercial motor vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more.

ExpressTruckTax is a SPAN Enterprises product that provides truckers with a simplified, interview-style e-filing solution so that they can file their 2290 in a matter of minutes. ExpressTruckTax offers great features for all trucking industry professionals and service providers including owner-operators, fleet owners, and CPAs.

"We've spent the last ten years innovating Form 2290 filing to make it as simple as possible," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Our market-leading, fully-mobile, cloud-based software continues to be the most secure way to file."

Truckers can file their Form 2290 from anywhere and have their Schedule 1 emailed and/or mailed to them for their records. 99.8% of ExpressTruckTax clients receive their stamped 2290 Schedule 1 back within 90 seconds.

Should truckers have any questions about how to e-file their Form 2290, ExpressTruckTax has a 100% US-based customer support team working extended hours until August 31. Clients are encouraged to call between 8 am and 7 pm EST, Monday through Friday, with any questions they might have.

While other Form 2290 providers may offer as much as 50% off a $40 filing fee, ExpressTruckTax maintains a consistent and transparent pricing structure that starts at just $9.90 for a single truck

The deadline to file the Form 2290 is August 31, 2020. Truckers can go to https://www.expresstrucktax.com/ to file.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com/

