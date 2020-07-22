Anzeige
22.07.2020
Cascade Aerospace Awarded Contract with the Government of The People's Republic of Bangladesh, Ministry of Defence

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Aerospace, an operating unit of IMP Aerospace & Defence, is pleased to announce that it has won the publically tendered contract to perform structural and special inspection (6 yearly) and other maintenance work for one of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) C-130B aircraft.

Bangladesh Airforce C130B (CNW Group/Cascade Aerospace Inc.)

Beginning in fall of 2020, Cascade will perform the structural inspection, the special inspection, overhaul components and provide additional maintenance work in accordance with the BAF's Maintenance Program. This marks the first contract between Cascade Aerospace and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Cascade is looking forward to establishing a long term relationship supporting BAF's fleet.

All work will be completed in Abbotsford, Canada.

Contract was signed by Directorate General Defense Purchase (DGDP) of Bangladesh and Cascade Aerospace on June 30, 2020.

About Cascade Aerospace

Cascade Aerospace, an operating unit of IMP Aerospace & Defence, is a leading Canadian specialty aerospace & defence contractor that provides long-term integrated aircraft support programs and comprehensive program management, aircraft maintenance, modification, fleet management, engineering & integrated logistics support to domestic & international military, government, OEM and commercial customers.

Media Contact: Kim Tamminga, IMP Aerospace & Defence, Direct: +604-557- 2646, ktamminga@impaad.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217761/Cascade_Aerospace_Inc.jpg

