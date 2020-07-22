Technavio has been monitoring the data center cooling market size in Southeast Asia and it is poised to grow by USD 926.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising adoption of mini data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of technical expertise might hamper the market growth.
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center Cooling Market is segmented as below:
- Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling
- Air-based Cooling
- Cooling System
- Air conditioners
- Economizers
- Cooling towers
- Chillers
- Others
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center cooling market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia size
- Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia trends
- Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia industry analysis
This study identifies government support as one of the prime reasons driving the data center cooling market growth in Southeast Asia during the next few years.
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Cooling Market 2020-2024 in Southeast Asia: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center cooling market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center cooling market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center cooling market vendors in Southeast Asia
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technique
- Liquid-based cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Air-based cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technique
Market Segmentation by Architecture
- Market segments
- Comparison by architecture
- Room cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rack and row cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by architecture
Market Segmentation by Cooling system
- Market segments
- Comparison by cooling system
- Air conditioners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Economizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cooling towers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chillers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by cooling system
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Singapore Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Malaysia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Indonesia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Thailand Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Southeast Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
