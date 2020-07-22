Technavio has been monitoring the data center cooling market size in Southeast Asia and it is poised to grow by USD 926.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising adoption of mini data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of technical expertise might hamper the market growth.

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Segmentation

Data Center Cooling Market is segmented as below:

Technique Liquid-based Cooling Air-based Cooling

Cooling System Air conditioners Economizers Cooling towers Chillers Others



Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center cooling market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia size

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia trends

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia industry analysis

This study identifies government support as one of the prime reasons driving the data center cooling market growth in Southeast Asia during the next few years.

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Cooling Market 2020-2024 in Southeast Asia: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center cooling market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

Estimation of the data center cooling market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center cooling market vendors in Southeast Asia

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technique

Market segments

Comparison by Technique

Liquid-based cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Air-based cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technique

Market Segmentation by Architecture

Market segments

Comparison by architecture

Room cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rack and row cooling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by architecture

Market Segmentation by Cooling system

Market segments

Comparison by cooling system

Air conditioners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Economizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cooling towers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chillers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by cooling system

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Singapore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Malaysia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indonesia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Thailand Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Southeast Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

