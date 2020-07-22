

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 42.6.



That's up from 40.1 in June, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production and new orders continued to fall at substantial rates, albeit slower than in June. The rate of decline in employment accelerated further and was marked overall.



The data also showed that the services PMI ticked up to 45.2 from 45.0 last month, while the composite index improved to 43.9 from 40.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de