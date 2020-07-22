

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 110 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,320-point plateau and it may open higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly upbeat on European stimulus news, although technology stocks may see profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the broader market were limited by weakness from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index rose 6.75 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,320.89 after trading between 3,300.57 and 3,336.68. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 15.99 points or 0.72 percent to end at 2,232.70.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.87 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.15 percent, China Life Insurance surged 3.34 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 2.46 percent, PetroChina sank 0.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.50 percent, Baoshan Iron retreated 0.97 percent, Gemdale eased 0.13 percent, Poly Developments declined 1.54 percent and China Vanke surrendered 1.02 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ slipped into the red for a mixed finish.



The Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 26,840.40, while the NASDAQ sank 86.73 points or 0.81 percent to end at 10,680.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,257.30.



The markets saw early strength on news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



But the NASDAQ turned negative on profit taking following Tuesday's record close.



The gains on the Dow were fueled by the energy sector as crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high as worries about the energy demand outlook faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.15 or 2.8 percent at $41.96 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de