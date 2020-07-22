

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday following the mixed lead overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



Data showing that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in July dampened sentiment. Investors also remained cautious due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo and nearby prefectures.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 65.27 points or 0.29 percent to 22,818.95, after falling to a low of 22,774.45 in early trades. Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.1 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining 0.6 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.6 percent, tracking the losses by their U.S. counterparts overnight.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose to a four-month high overnight.



The major exporters are also mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.6 percent. Sony is declining more than 1 percent.



In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by almost 1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is rising more than 1 percent and Toyota is up 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors, Tokuyama Corp., Obayashi Corp., Tokyo Seikan Group, Tokyo Gas and Seiko Epson are all rising more than 2 percent each.



Conversely, Daiichi Sankyo is losing more than 4 percent and Trend Micro is lower by almost 3 percent. Terumo Corp., Chughai Pharmaceutical, Kao Corp. and Secom Co. are all declining more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace with a manufacturing PMI score of 42.6. That's up from 40.1 in June, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow advancing partly due to strong gains by energy giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil as well as beverage giant Coca-Cola. Traders were also reacting to news that European Union leaders agreed on a 750 billion euro stimulus package to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



While the Nasdaq slid 86.73 points or 0.8 percent to 10,680.36, the Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.6 percent to 26,840.40 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.2 percent to 3,257.30.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high on Tuesday as worries about the energy demand outlook faded further after European Union leaders agreed on a stimulus package to help revive the euro area economy. WTI crude for August advanced $1.15 or about 2.8 percent to $41.96 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de