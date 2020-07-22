

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped to 129 million euros from 231 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share from total operations were 0.68 euros, compared to 1.07 euros in the previous year.



AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker, said,'Despite lower end market demand, our business return on sales increased 30 basis points to 14% for the second quarter as a result of continued focus on margin management and cost-saving measures.'



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.80 euros, compared to 0.96 euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the quarter was 1.99 billion euros, down 19% or 17% in constant currencies from last year, with positive price/mix of 2% and 18% lower volumes, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19.



The company said it has suspended its 2020 financial ambition in response to the significant market disruption resulting from the pandemic. COVID-19 will continue to impact the second half of 2020, although demand trends differ per region and segment in an uncertain macro-economic environment.



Raw material costs are expected to have a favorable impact for the second half of 2020. Continued margin management and cost-saving programs are in place to address the current challenges.



