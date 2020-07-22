

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open mixed on Wednesday as investors weigh the prospect of more fiscal stimulus against fears surrounding Covid-19.



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the GOP supported another round of stimulus checks in its coronavirus relief bill.



However, he floated a $40,000 income cutoff in a bid to lower the cost of another spending package. Republicans hope to keep new spending at roughly $1 trillion, while Democrats are eyeing a package worth up to $3.5 trillion.



Meanwhile, the U.S. pandemic may 'get worse before it gets better' President Donald Trump said as the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.



More than 65,000 new covid-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, adding to a nationwide tally of more than 3,874,000 since the pandemic began.



Escalating political tensions also remain on investors' radar, with China saying it would resolutely respond to acts of interference in its internal affairs after Britain banned arms sales to Hong Kong and shelved its extradition treaty with the territory.



U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo urged 'the entire world' to stand up to China but denied forcing Britain's hand in its decision to ban the communist superpower's private telecoms giant Huawei.



He accused China of engaging in 'a cover-up and co-opting' the World Health Organization by allegedly suppressing early details of the 'preventable' coronavirus pandemic.



Asian markets are trading mixed, while gold surged above $1,850 an ounce as the U.S. dollar extended losses on doubts over the timing of a fresh U.S. stimulus program.



Oil prices fell after industry data showed a bigger- than-expected inventory build in the United States.



U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight, with positive earnings reports and news surrounding a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks boosting sentient.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high before reversing direction to end the session down 0.8 percent.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent to reach its highest closing level in five months.



European markets ended off their day's highs on Tuesday as worries about surging coronavirus cases across the world and rising U.S.-China tensions offset early optimism over the EU stimulus deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX jumped 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de