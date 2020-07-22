

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) reported that its Q2 Group LFL sales (to 18 July) are up 21.6%, reflecting strong demand across its markets. However, year-to-date (to 18 July) Group LFL sales declined 3.7%.



Previously, the company reported that its Q2 20/21 Group LFL sales (to 13 June) were up 21.8%, largely due to strong e-commerce growth and the phased reopening of stores in the UK and France from mid-April.



Citing strong sales generated to date in Q2, combined with cost reductions benefiting H1, the company expects its half year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KINGFISHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de