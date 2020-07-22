

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc (MRO.L) reported a 27% decline in group revenue for the half year period ended 30 June 2020.



Further, the company noted that it was incurring loss during the second quarter, but rebounded to be breakeven at the adjusted operating profit level in the month of June as recovery started to take place.



Sales in Aerospace for the period fell by about 18% and are not expected to recover in the second half of the year. Hence, overall sales for the year are likely to reduce by about 25%-30% year-on-year and for the business to broadly breakeven.



