

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved in July but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined sharply in May, though at a softer pace due to weaker spending on services.



The consumer confidence index rose marginally to -26 in July from -27 in June. The score was far below the 20-year average of -5 points.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -51 from -52 in June. Assessment of the past economic climate was more negative, while consumers' opinion on the future economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy climbed to -10 in July from -11 in the previous month.



Consumer spending fell 12.8 percent annually in May, following a 17.3 percent decrease in April. This was the second largest contraction ever recorded.



