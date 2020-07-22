Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 22-Jul-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth Market with effect from 07:30am 22/07/2020 following the release of accounts. EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: BUD ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 77145 EQS News ID: 1098989 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2020 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)