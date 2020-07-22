

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its second-quarter gold production was 184.4 thousand ounce, down 16.7% from last year, due to a lower volume of ore processed at Herradura and Noche Buena, as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions.



Quarterly silver production, including Silverstream, was 13.6 million ounce, down 5.7% from the previous year due to the expected lower ore grade at Saucito, and to a lesser extent, lower ore grade at San Julián Disseminated Ore Body (DOB) and lower volume of ore processed and ore grade at San Julián Veins.



The company said that 2020 silver production guidance remains in the range of 51 million ounce to 56 million ounce, including Silverstream.



The company cut 2020 gold production outlook to a range of 785 thousand ounce to 815 thousand ounce, from the prior outlook of 815 thousand ounce to 900 thousand ounce, as a result of COVID-19 related disruption.



Fresnillo will announce its 2020 Interim Results on 28th of July 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

