

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil rig construction company Lamprell plc. (LAM.L) Wednesday said it expects first-half EBITDA to be broadly breakeven reflecting the cost cutting measures, despite headwinds of COVID-19 and low oil prices. Revenue in the first half was $142 million.



In its trading update, the company said its backlog as of June 30 increased to $580 million from $470 million as of December 31, 2019 following two new project wins in the first half of 2020.



Net cash increased to $71.4 million at 30 June 2020 from $42.5 million at 31 Dec 2019



The company reported robust operational progress in the year to date period on all current projects. Both the IMI rigs and Moray East projects are progressing well and in line with expectations.



COVID-19-related cost savings are expected to generate a $10 million reduction in costs in 2020. These are largely associated with a 25% reduction in fees, salaries and allowances for the Board, senior management and professional staff for the initial period of April through to September 2020.



Further, the company remains on track to deliver a $24 million reduction in overheads as a result of operational restructuring. Group cost base in 2020 is anticipated to be approximately $80 million.



Looking ahead, Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said, 'There is good momentum in the business and our operational performance. The proactive actions we have taken on costs, and an active bid pipeline with exposure to buoyant regions in both oil & gas and renewables, provide us with confidence that we are successfully navigating the challenges of COVID-19 and the industry downturn.'



Lamprell will announce its 2020 interim financial results on October 1.



