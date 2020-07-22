

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group Plc (SGC.L) reported pretax profit of 40.6 million pounds for the year ended 2 May 2020 compared to 101.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.6 pence compared to 17.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 90.9 million pounds compared to 132.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.4 pence compared to 19.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations declined to 1.42 billion pounds from 1.88 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board has proposed no final dividend in respect of the year ended 2 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STAGECOACH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de