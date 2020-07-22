

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and NZ dollars strengthened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The aussie advanced to more than a 6-week high of 76.42 against the yen and more than a 1-year high of 0.9614 against the loonie, off its early lows of 76.00 and 0.9582, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.6189 against the euro and 1.0717 against the kiwi, the aussie edged higher to 1.6124 and 1.0748, respectively.



The aussie climbed to 0.7149 against the greenback, its highest level since April 22.



The kiwi rose to more than a 6-month high of 0.6663 against the greenback and a new 6-week high of 71.19 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.6635 and 70.84, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from its early low of 1.7382 against the euro and rose to 1.7309.



The aussie is seen finding resistance around 78.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the loonie, 1.57 against the euro, 1.09 against the kiwi and 0.73 against the greenback.



Next key resistance for the kiwi is likely seen around 0.68 against the greenback, 74.00 against the yen and 1.70 against the euro.



