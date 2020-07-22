On January 27, 2020, the shares in New Nordic Healthbrands AB (the "Company") were given observation status since the Company's CEO and CFO both served on the Board of Directors, in violation of item 2.3.4 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. On April 29, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that it had appointed a new CFO, who does not serve on the Board of Directors. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in the Company (NNH, ISIN code SE0001838038, order book ID 38278) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB