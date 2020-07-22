

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc (CBG.L) said it is confident that it will end the financial year in a solid financial and operational position, despite challenging and unprecedented times.



The group said it delivered a resilient performance overall, reflecting its strong customer proposition and the diversity of its business. While higher impairment charges have impacted the Banking division, Winterflood has benefited from higher trading volumes since the Covid-19 outbreak and the Asset Management division achieved strong net inflows.



In Banking, the loan book decreased 2.3% to 7.48 billion pounds in the 11 months period ended on 30 June 2020 compared to 7.65 billion pounds in period ended on 31 July 2019, reflecting lower new business volumes although we have seen increased client activity in June following the easing of lockdown restrictions.



The Asset Management division generated strong net inflows of 10% year-to-date as it continues to attract client assets and new hires despite the challenging market conditions.



