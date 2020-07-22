On, July 17, 2020, Prime Living AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release regarding a recapitalization plan with information that the Company's financial position has significantly deteriorated and that the Company is in a situation where its capital structure must be strengthened considerably to avoid a judicial restructuring procedure or bankruptcy. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the ordinary shares (PRIME, ISIN code SE0006422309, order book ID 110385) the preference shares (PRIME PREF B, ISIN code SE0006422317, order book ID 105127 and PRIME PREF C, ISIN code SE0013647054, order book ID 196716) and the bond loans (PRIME 102, ISIN code SE0009155286, trading code PRIME_002 and PRIME 103, ISIN code SE0009806383, trading code PRIME 103) of Prime Living AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB