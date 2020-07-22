Valmet receives the eighth tissue line order from Hayat Kimya

Valmet Oy's press release on July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply the eighth tissue line delivery including an extensive automation package to Turkish tissue producer Hayat Kimya. The company has decided to invest in a third machine in Russia in order to meet the increasing demand for their high-quality tissue products. This is the first machine at their new mill outside Moscow. The new line will add 70,000 tons of tissue to company's current production of facial, toilet and towel tissues.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Hayat Kimya, the current world speed record holder with their TM2 tissue machine in Turkey supplied by Valmet, is constantly targeting latest technology to reach the highest efficiency and the lowest possible energy consumption. Previously the company has installed six Valmet Advantage DCT 200TS tissue production lines to its mills in Turkey, Russia and Egypt with one more starting-up in 2021 .

"Our ambition is to run at high efficiency and Valmet's technology is certainly supporting that target. We are regularly updating our machine fleet to make sure we always operate at optimum production level. We find both Valmet's technology and people easy to deal with," says Lütfi Aydin, Director, Paper Group, Hayat Kimya.

"We are excited to be part of Hayat Kimya's successful journey. The company started only fourteen years ago and is already a world player, who will soon have nine tissue lines in operation," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine

Technical information

The new tissue machine TM9 will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min.

The raw material to be used in the tissue production will be virgin fiber. The new production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance the quality of the final product.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine . The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder . It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press , an AirCap Heli hood and air system prepared for co-generation, WetDust dust system , sheet transfer system and a SoftReel L reel. The line also includes a Valmet F. The stock preparation line will consist of OptiSlush pulpers , OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet automation package with Valmet DNA machine controls , process controls and Valmet IQ quality controls . Complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

Information about Hayat Kimya

Hayat Kimya A.S. is part of the Hayat Group. The Hayat Group primarily operates in the home care, hygiene and tissue categories for the consumer goods industry. Hayat has continued to invest significantly since their entrance into the tissue category 14 years ago and today the Group carries "The Largest Tissue Manufacturer of Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe" title with 490,000 tonnes production capacity/year.

