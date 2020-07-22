Motion Sensor Market Growth to Propel Based on Increasing Usage in Gaming Devices & Consumer Electronics Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motion sensor market size is projected to touch USD 8.7 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at 7.8% CAGR, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing use of motion sensors in gaming devices and consumer electronics is driving the market growth. Rapidly increasing consumer electronics market is positively affecting the market growth. For example, newly introduced wearable devices are gaining traction among consumers.

Technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmentative Reality (AR) are increasingly getting popular in consumer electronics. These technologies are incorporated in smart phones and wearable devices such as VR glass, smart glass, head-up display and VR motion chairs. Motion sensors play crucial role in development of VR and AR applications. The number of VR users has increased from 1 million in 2014 to 150+ million in 2018. Thus, growing VR application is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

For AR/VR domain, motion sensors are used for gaming applications. Motion gaming system enables players to interact with the help of body movements. The demand for interactive games has increased significantly over the last few years, thereby, supporting the growth of motion sensors.

Europe held the largest share in the motion sensors market and the region is projected to maintain its dominance over the next few years. Presence of leading automobile giant in the region is driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast duration.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is a key market for consumer electronics and thereby, projected to occupy the significant share in the market over the forecast duration.

Healthcare segment is projected to grow considerably owing to increasing demand for wireless body area networks.

Leading players operating in the market are Kionix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, SENSINOVA, TE Connectivity Ltd. and STMicroelectronics among others.

Million Insights has segmented the global motion sensor market based on technology, application, and region:

Motion Sensor Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Infrared



Ultrasonic



Microwave



Dual Technology



Tomographic



Others

Motion Sensor Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Industrial



Others

Motion Sensor Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

