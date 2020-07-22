ON Semiconductor Named Most Sustainable Company in the Semiconductor Industry by World Finance Magazine

News Provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For its energy-efficient innovations, ON Semiconductor has been awarded the accolade of Most Sustainable Company in the Semiconductor Industry, 2020, by World Finance magazine.

"At ON Semiconductor, our mission is to provide high-quality, energy-efficient and sustainable semiconductor solutions that enable customers to innovate while operating in an ethical and socially responsible manner," said Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer at ON Semiconductor.

As the company grows, ON Semiconductor has indicated that is plans to continue to put sustainability at the heart of its business practices and operations. This will be promoted through its five-year targets on environmental conservation performance at the company's various sites. ON Semiconductor aims to reuse, reduce and recycle materials from all of its sites to help make the world greener, safer and more connected with its energy-efficient semiconductors. Its products help industries become more environmentally friendly, while its business units and research and development departments focus on efficiency and green applications. In addition to these efforts, the company champions sustainability initiatives at its corporate offices as well. In 2019, ON Semiconductor prevented eight tons of pollution in Phoenix, where its headquarters is based, by encouraging staff to incorporate more eco-friendly modes of transportation into their commute. In addition to its own sustainability efforts, it is of critical importance to the company that its business partners' sustainability objectives align with its own to create a better place in which to live.

"The industry recognition we've received for our employees' work in upholding our commitment to corporate social responsibility, sustainability, ethics and compliance is extremely rewarding," said Gutmann. "Looking to the future, we will continue to strive to make sustainable investments to enhance our competitive position in strategic end markets, improve our industry-leading manufacturing cost structure and make the world a greener place."

To learn more about ON Semiconductor's sustainability initiatives, check out an exclusive article in the latest edition of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

