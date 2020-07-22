

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) announced Wednesday that it has executed two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe, one for the Corral Nuevo project with wpd and the other for the Brattmyrliden project with Falck Renewables, for a total of 93.4 megawatts (MW) of additional wind energy.



Scheduled to come online in 2021, Ball's share of the Corral Nuevo and Brattmyrliden wind projects will generate nearly 308,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity in Europe each year.



These agreements are part of Ball's long-term commitment to achieve and maintain 100% renewable energy in Europe and will allow the company to address approximately 63% of the European electricity load utilized in its aluminum beverage packaging plants (excluding Russia) with new renewable energy.



The wind developments in Spain and Sweden will collectively enable Ball to reduce its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions generated in Europe by approximately 60% compared to 2019.



Last April, the company announced it had executed a wind and a solar VPPA for 388 MW of new renewable energy to address 100% of its North American electricity load by 2021



Ball is the first company in the can making industry to adopt approved science-based targets, which seek to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.



By 2030, the company aims to reduce absolute carbon emissions within its own global operations by 55% and within its value chain by 16% against a 2017 baseline.



