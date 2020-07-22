Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 21-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 270.23p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.92p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16