

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.16 billion, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $2.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $3.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $6.92 billion from $6.32 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.89 vs. $3.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.84 -Revenue (Q2): $6.92 Bln vs. $6.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THERMO FISHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de