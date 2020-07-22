Aaron Harris, CEO of Key Marketing Real Estate, Launches His 3 Closings Guarantee for Real Estate Agents

As Part of His New Program, Aaron and His Team Will Generate the Leads and Qualify Them Before Handing Them Over to the Real Estate Agents

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Aaron Harris and Kevin Charlie, founder and co-founder of Key Marketing Real Estate, are pleased to announce the launch of their 3 Closings Guarantee for Real Estate Agents.

To learn more about this innovative and effective new program and how it can help Realtors get three guaranteed closed deals, please check out https://www.keymarketingint.com/doneforyou

As the founder of Key Marketing Real Estate, Aaron noted that the timing for this new program could not be any better. The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the economy, and in many cities the real estate markets are really struggling.

To help real estate agents to get more sales during these challenging times, Aaron and Kevin were inspired to launch their new 3 Closings Guarantee for Real Estate Agents. As part of the new program, Aaron and his team will generate leads, qualify them and hand them off to Realtors on a proverbial silver platter.

"Cold calling is dead, so our team will make the first connection so you only deal with warm leads who want to connect," Aaron noted, adding that thanks to the new and exclusive leads from him, Kevin and their experienced team, Realtors will see an actual return on their investment and all of the marketing will be done in their name.

Even though Aaron and Kevin launched their new 3 Closings Guarantee for Real Estate Agents program very recently, they have been delighted with both the tangible results and the positive feedback that they have received from Realtors. For example, the program has already resulted in transforming 387 percent more leads into clients, Aaron noted.

As James D. noted in a review, he has already made over $22,000 from booked appointments, and real estate agent Darrel S. was able to secure seven booked appointments and two that went to the lender after working with Aaron and his team for just a short time.

"We will work with you until our system works for you, and these leads are yours and yours alone," Aaron noted.

About Aaron Harris:

Aaron Harris is the CEO of Key Marketing Real Estate and is a devoted husband and father. He was able to grow his real estate marketing business to 7 figures during the pandemic. For more information, please visit https://www.keymarketingint.com/doneforyou

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

support@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7029358906

SOURCE: Key Marketing Real Estate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598428/Aaron-Harris-CEO-of-Key-Marketing-Real-Estate-Launches-His-3-Closings-Guarantee-for-Real-Estate-Agents