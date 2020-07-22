Turbidimeter Market valuation to Reach US$ 1 Bn by 2029, Sales to Surge with Favorable Government Initiative on Waste Water Treatment: Future Market Insights Report

Major turbidimeter manufacturers are investing in research for boosting the efficiency of new product offerings, in addition to research for widening the scope of application

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / The turbidimeter market is expected hit a US$ 1Bn valuation by 2029. According to Fact.MR the industry will be moderately impacted by the covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic has resulted in the closure of production units and has disrupted supply chains of essential components, which will hurt the prospects of the turbidimeter market in the short term. However, sustained investments in the public and private sector for water and waste water management will help sustain demand throughout the crisis period.

"Analyzing turbidity readings are a critical function in water treatment plants. The essential nature of accuracy in these readings to remain in compliance with environment and health standards will support turbidimeter market growth for the foreseeable future," says the FMI analyst.

Turbidimeter Market - Key Takeaways

Laser-based turbidimeters are rapidly gaining traction owing to higher levels of accuracy even in relatively cleaner water bodies.

Waste water treatment applications contribute to major revenue share owing to rising use of image processing innovations in estimating effluent content.

North America and Western Europe key turbidimeter markets supported by applications in pharmaceutical and sewage treatment sectors.

Turbidimeter Market - Key Driving Factors

Extensive investments into water quality testing infrastructure is the primary factor of growth in the turbidimeter market.

Strict environmental regulations on water-borne effluents supports the growth of the turbidimeter market.

Growth of the food and beverage industry will generate key lucrative opportunities to assess proportion and purity of formulations.

Turbidimeter Market - Key Constraints

Functional limitations of current turbidimeter technologies is a key challenge to market players.

Easy access to automated alternatives to conventional turbidimeters is holding back market growth.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

Sustained demand for turbidimeters in the food & beverage and waste water treatment sectors will positively influence market growth during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, new techniques of analysis will help to sustain adoption during this period. On the other hand, the disruptions of production and supply chain operations during the outbreak will have a short-term negative impact on the market.

Competition Landscape

Players in the turbidimeter market include but are not limited to LaMotte Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tintometer Inc., Danaher Corp., Hanna Instruments, Emerson Electric Co., PCE Instruments, Xylem Inc., Merck KGaA, and Mettler Toledo. Developers are largely investing in product development and launches. For instance, HACH Pacific has released its range of low range process turbidimeters.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on turbidimeter s market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of portability (handheld and stationary), application (on-field and off-field), and end use (wastewater treatment, chemical & materials, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, food & beverages, research & academia, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

