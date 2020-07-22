

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold continued its march toward a record on Wednesday amid bets for more stimulus and in the wake of worsening U.S.-China relations.



Spot gold rose 0.9 percent to $1,858.08 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $1,858.60.



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the GOP supported another round of stimulus checks in its coronavirus relief bill.



However, he floated a $40,000 income cutoff in a bid to lower the cost of another spending package. Republicans hope to keep new spending at roughly $1 trillion, while Democrats are eyeing a package worth up to $3.5 trillion.



The U.S. pandemic may 'get worse before it gets better' President Donald Trump said as the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.



More than 65,000 new covid-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, adding to a nationwide tally of more than 3,874,000 since the pandemic began.



Gold prices are also moving up amid heightened risk aversion as U.S.-China relations showed signs of further deterioration.



The United States has asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours, the Chinese foreign ministry said, dealing another blow to the rapidly deteriorating relations between the two countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de