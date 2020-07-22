

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government lifted its economic view for the second straight month as activity showed movements of picking up.



In the latest monthly report, released Wednesday, the Cabinet Office said, 'The Japanese economy is still in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus, but it is showing movements of picking up recently.'



The pick-up trend is expected to continue. However, attention should be given to the risk that domestic and overseas infections would affect economies.



Upgrading view on shipments, the government said exports are bottoming out, although the influence of the infectious disease remains.



The office also raised its view on private consumption and industrial production. The government observed that private consumption is picking up recently and industrial production showed signs of picking up recently in some sectors, although it is decreasing as a whole.



