The polyhydroxyalkanoate market is expected to grow by USD 18.66 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Growing environmental concerns have increased the preference for eco-friendly packaging among consumers. In addition, the rising government regulations around the use of plastic have led vendors in the market to focus on the manufacture of biodegradable plastics. This has increased the use of eco-friendly raw materials such as polyhydroxyalkanoate among plastic manufacturers owing to its biodegradable and thermoplastic properties. Therefore, the increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is expected to drive the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoate market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44293

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) from the biomedical industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market: Increasing Demand for PHA in Biomedical Industry

PHA is widely used in biomedical applications such as fixation or orthopedic applications, sutures, meniscus repair devices, and others due to its biodegradability. Over the years, the biomedical industry has witnessed significant growth due to the rise of the global geriatric population. This has resulted in an increased demand for biomedical products both at the regional and global level. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoate market during the forecast period.

"Fluctuations in crude oil prices and the growth in the food services industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polyhydroxyalkanoate market by type (Copolymerized PHA and Linear PHA), application (packaging, biomedical, food service, agriculture, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the polyhydroxyalkanoate market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising number of e-commerce companies in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/